Man killed during officer-involved shooting at Gwinnett Co. gas station

Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was coming out of a gas station early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the Shell gas station on the corner of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and SR 20 in Sugar Hill.

Police say the man was armed with a gun when officers confronted him as he was coming out of the gas station. One of the officers then fired shots at the man, striking him at least once. No word on why officers were trying to apprehend the man.

The man later passed away at an area hospital.

No officers were injured.

Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is shut down as police investigate the scene.

