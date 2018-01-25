Georgia Tech students robbed at Atlantic Station apartment

Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing two Georgia Tech students at an off-campus apartment in Atlantic Station Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Exchange Apartments on 16th Street.

Police say the armed suspects stole cash, credit cards and a laptop from the students. No one was hurt during the incident.

A suspect description wasn't immediately available.

If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

