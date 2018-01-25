Amazon under fire for selling racist t-shirts made by third party vendor

Online retailer Amazon is under fire for selling what many people are calling racist t-shirts manufactured by a third party vendor.

The t-shirts, which are made for children, feature a picture of what appears to be two pyramids side-by-side. The caption, "Slavery gets sh*t done" is written across the front.

The slogan was printed on several other items that could have been purchased on the site.

The merchandise has drawn criticism and Amazon has since pulled the products from its site.

This comes just weeks after retailer H&M was forced to pull a hoodie from its shelves that read "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle". The advertisement featured a young African-American boy modeling the hoodie.

Absolutely shocking t-shirts! - "Amazon under fire for selling 'Slavery makes sh*t happen' t-shirts for kids". Come on @amazon, you should do better to control what you sell

