Buford roadway blocked after train, tractor trailer collide

Crews are currently trying to clear the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer and train that has closed a busy roadway in Gwinnett County.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Silas King and West Main Street in Buford.

The area is blocked off and commuters are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

No word on when the roadway will reopen.

Officers are on scene of a train vs. tractor trailer accident at Silas King St/W. Main St, Buford; occurred at 5:30 this morning. The collision occurred at slow speed; minor injuries only. Clean-up of the truck's cargo of recycled rubber is under way. pic.twitter.com/p7Zg9EZnZS — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 25, 2018

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.