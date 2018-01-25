Buford roadway blocked after train, tractor trailer collide - CBS46 News

Buford roadway blocked after train, tractor trailer collide

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Gwinnett County Police
BUFORD, GA (CBS46) -

Crews are currently trying to clear the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer and train that has closed a busy roadway in Gwinnett County.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Silas King and West Main Street in Buford.

The area is blocked off and commuters are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

No word on when the roadway will reopen.

