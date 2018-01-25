Man suspected in three murders also accused in kidnapping, series of assaults

A man suspected in the murder of three people is also accused in a series of other incidents, including kidnapping, assault and armed robbery.

Quentin Sanders, 41, of Montezuma, is accused of fatally shooting Ida Mae Ford on January 8. Sanders is also accused in the killing of a mother and her son at a home in Andersonville.

The bodies of 77 year-old Ruthe Bracknell and her son, 53 year-old Mark Abbott were found inside their home on January 19. Both had been shot to death.

Just days later, police found a naked woman covered in blood walking down a street in Montezuma. Her throat was cut and she had sustained multiple stab wounds. The woman told police she had been attacked by Sanders.

Sanders is also accused of committing an armed robbery on January 10 and firing shots at students at Mercer University on the same day. He's also accused of a carjacking on January 12.

Sanders turned himself into police on January 23.

He's facing two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Macon County. He's also charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and hijacking a motor vehicle in Bibb County.

He's currently in the Macon County Jail.

