Three people, including infant, found dead in front yard of home

Police say three people are dead and a teenage girl has been critically injured following a shooting incident at a home in Dooly County Thursday morning.

According to television station WGXA, an infant and grandmother were found shot to death around 4 a.m. in the front yard of the home in Byromville. A man was also found shot to death across the street and a 17 year-old girl was found critically injured next to the grandmother and infant.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

It is unclear if the victims are related and police do not have any suspects in custody.

No identities have been released.

#UPDATE Deputies: 3 dead bodies found in Dooly County, teen in hospital. @WGXAnews has all the updates you need (PHOTOS: @RonshadBerry) pic.twitter.com/Lh661mIl1Z — Victoria De Cardenas (@VictoriaWGXA) January 25, 2018

