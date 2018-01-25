Consumer Reports: Lower the cost of your dental care - CBS46 News

Consumer Reports: Lower the cost of your dental care

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Even if you don't have private insurance, you still have options to cover or lower the cost of dental care and treatment. Better Call Harry has this Consumer Reports story.

Compare the costs of different dental and medical procedures in your area: www.fairhealthconsumer.org

