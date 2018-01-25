Possible water main break closes traffic on Ivan Allen, W. Peachtree Place near Centennial Olympic Park Drive

Atlanta Fire Rescue is blocking traffic on Ivan Allen Drive and W. Peachtree Place after a possible water main break on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

According to a tweet from Atlanta Fire Rescue, Atlanta Watershed is enroute to the scene. Please seek alternate routes while crews work to repair the issue.

@ATLFireRescue is on scene blocking traffic due to a possible water main break at Centennial Olympic Park Drive & Ivan Allen Blvd. #COPD is blocked between Ivan Allen & W Peachtree Place. @ATLWatershed enroute. pic.twitter.com/U7yJqmodS5 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.