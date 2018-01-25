Possible water main break closes traffic on Ivan Allen, W. Peach - CBS46 News

Possible water main break closes traffic on Ivan Allen, W. Peachtree Place near Centennial Olympic Park Drive

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta Fire Rescue is blocking traffic on Ivan Allen Drive and W. Peachtree Place after a possible water main break on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. 

According to a tweet from Atlanta Fire Rescue, Atlanta Watershed is enroute to the scene. Please seek alternate routes while crews work to repair the issue. 

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46