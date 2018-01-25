APD officers discuss dog rescue, video goes viral

When Officer Robert Winkler arrived at the scene of a burning abandoned apartment building, his first instinct was to look for signs of life. Soon, something caught his eye.More >
Residents of an Atlanta apartment complex are upset with management after they say a recent change put their security in jeopardy.More >
A 10 year-old girl is recovering after she was struck twice by stray bullets at her home in southwest Atlanta.More >
The most recent numbers show more than 60,000 people died from abusing pain medication in 2016, compared with about 58,000 killed over the course of the 20-year conflict in southeast Asia.More >
People spend more than six hours a week on social media. But as we have seen, social media can be harmful to some.More >
Online retailer Amazon is under fire for selling what many people are calling racist t-shirts manufactured by a third party vendor.More >
A scary scene in Jackson County Wednesday morning after a school bus with several children aboard crashed into a home.More >
A Forsyth County man, woman and their 18 year-old son are all facing drug charges after they were caught allegedly dealing drugs out of their home.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
