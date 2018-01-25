Baby A.J. returns to hospital after signs of swelling around kidney

After getting a new kidney as a Christmas present in December, baby A.J. is back in the hospital after showing signs of swelling.

Family members tell CBS46 that the three year-old boy is back in surgery after an ultrasound last week revealed the news.

Little A.J. will have another procedure Thursday, to have his stint removed and his bladder tube changed. A.J. celebrated his third birthday this past weekend, a day doctors never thought he'd see.

His mother, Carmella knows her son continues to defy the odds. He was born without kidneys and his father was denied as a donor because of a previous arrest. A.J. got his miracle from an unknown donor.

"We're blessed. I thought we'd never see the day he'd get a kidney and all we can do is thank God," said Carmella.

