Data shows record-high number of jobs in metro Atlanta

The latest numbers out from the Georgia Department of Labor shows good news for metro Atlanta as 2017 ended with a record-high number of jobs.

The department is also reporting that metro Atlanta's unemployment rate dropped nearly a point, but not everyone agrees that things are so great, especially with companies like Sam's Club and Toys R Us shutting their doors.

Some people are feeling optimistic about the employment outlook around metro Atlanta.

"The outlook is good for employment. I just think it's growing and that is going to produce more jobs," said worker Cheri McLemore.

"In those numbers, we saw 55,000 jobs created in the Atlanta area, bringing the total number of jobs up to right at 2.8 million jobs total for the Atlanta area, which is an all-time high," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

But 2018 is starting off with Sam's Club closing stores abruptly. Toys R Us is closing eight Georgia stores, most of which are in our area. That leaves some people wondering what's next for those workers.

"I feel like if they did go try to find another job, it would be less than what Sam's Club or Walmart is paying because most jobs out here, the winter time just passed. No one is really hiring right now. Nobody is really trying to find someone long-term right now," said worker Michael Foster.

But good jobs are out there, according to Bobby Reed, who is the president and CEO of Breed International Consulting.

"Everyday, we are constantly recruiting and looking for individuals who are looking to come aboard," said Reed.

As a marketing consulting firm working with large telecom businesses, Reed says he's looking to hire at least 1,000 people nationwide and right here in Atlanta. He says people losing their jobs in one place must be willing to adjust to find that next job.

"Sometimes you can't keep doing what you were doing before, expecting to get the same kind of result," said Reed. "That's not going to happen. You have to change what you're doing. Sometimes you have to go into a different field."

Reed also added that sometimes you might have to be willing to move for that next opportunity. Of course, that's not always an easy thing to do

