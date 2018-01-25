Developer unveils initial plans for The Gulch. Could it be site for Amazon's HQ2?

There are big plans for a site downtown.

There’s been a lot of buzz that the site known as The Gulch could also be a possible site for Amazon’s HQ2. On Thursday, CBS46 got a look at what the developer envisions.

Mention The Gulch to Jordan Shalhoub and he talks about parking and tailgates. To him, the neighborhood where he works, lives and plays with his dog Ollie has promise. And problems.

“It’s a little desolate,” he said. “It’s like, this could be something down here. Could be really cool. But then you find glass and garbage and stuff. It could be so much better.”

The site's developer, CIM Group, thinks it can make the 27-acre site it owns with others, better.

“There’s a vibrant, sustainable, urban district in the core of downtown,” said Perkins + Will architect Chris Sciarrone. “I think that’s part of a big, vibrant big city environment.”

The plan the architect is presenting to the Central Atlanta Progress Committee is a mix of uses: nine million square feet of office space, one million square feet of retail, one and a half million square feet of residential, restaurants, food and hotels.

But is it being looked at as a prime spot for Amazon’s second headquarters site?

“I don’t know, honestly,” Sciarrone said.

We asked if the site fits the criteria Amazon is looking for.

“It would seem to,” Sciarrone said. “That’s not part of our work.”

What is known is that traffic is a concern in the area, and this plan only has 8,000 spots for what would normally be 35,000 parking spaces.

“It’s going to encourage anyone who is there to use our transit system to its advantage, or ride their bikes or walk or live nearby,” Sciarrone said.

Shalhoub is skeptical, but he said whether it’s Amazon HQ2 or something else, the site’s future may determine whether he sees his future here.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.