Dogs that attacked 9-year-old being checked for rabies

Three dogs that attacked a 9-year-old in Walton County are now being checked for rabies. Police say the dogs attacked the boy Wednesday night, along with a woman who tried to stop the attack.

A spokesperson with the City of Loganville told CBS46 the child was at a hospital in stable condition. He says the Good Samaritan has been released from the hospital.

Neighbors say incidents like this don't happen in their quiet neighborhood, so finding out three dogs attacked two people were shocking.

The pit bulls are currently at the Walton County Animal Shelter for a 10 day rabies observation.

One neighbor said she saw all of the commotion afterward, and knows one of the victims.

"It really scared me because he's little, and a little kid shouldn't have to go through that," said Mandi Cotner. "I was just worried for them because I didn't know the condition of the little boy and it scared me."

Detectives will meet with the Walton County district attorney to determine if any charges will be filed.

