Mother kidnapped, beaten and found naked on side of road

Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who was found naked on the on the side of the road in Newton County.

DeKalb County police showed CBS46 surveillance video which they say shows Derwin Johnson, 23, kidnapping the woman from the Budget Inn on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County. Johnson, police said, is apparently the father of the woman's young daughter.

In the video, the woman, who is only wearing a bathrobe, steps out of her room to take out the trash. She immediately encounters the suspect and tries to close the door on him. He prevents the door from closing and grabs her, forcing her into his car.

At the time of the kidnapping, the child was inside the motel room with the mother's friend, who witnessed the crime.

“That witness was able to contact the police and let them know who took the victim,” said Shiera Campbell, a spokeswoman for the DeKalb County Police Department. “He was driving a late-model Monte Carlo. It was blue in color, and we were able to get a good shot of it as he was leaving the hotel parking lot.”

The victim ended up 26 miles away where she somehow escaped from the vehicle after putting up a fight. A passerby spotted the woman walking out of the woods along Jack Kneely Road. She was naked. She had been beaten and stabbed and was pleading for help, the witness said.

“That’s crazy,” said Larry Harris, a guest at the motel where the kidnapping took place. “That’s something that nobody should have to go through. I just hope everything falls in place and they catch up with him because you don’t do nothing like that to no woman.”

Johnson is wanted in DeKalb County on a kidnapping charge and in Newton County for aggravated assault.

If you have any information on Johnson's whereabouts, you're asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.