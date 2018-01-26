Mother kidnapped, beaten and left naked on side of road by father of child

Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and then leaving the mother of his child naked along a Newton County roadway.

Derwin Johnson allegedly kidnapped the woman from the Budget Inn on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County. She was later found beaten and stabbed and was walking naked along a road in Newton County.

Another person was with the woman at the hotel when she was kidnapped. That person stayed with the child while the incident unfolded.

Neither were hurt.

Johnson is wanted in DeKalb County on a kidnapping charge and in Newton County for aggravated assault.

If you have any information on Johnson's whereabouts, you're asked to call police.

