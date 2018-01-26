Teen girl critically injured in shooting passes away at hospital

A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.More >
A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.More >
Criminal justice reform was a big part of Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottom's campaign. Now, a measure to eliminate cash bonds for non-violent minor crimes in Atlanta is moving through the city council.More >
Criminal justice reform was a big part of Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottom's campaign. Now, a measure to eliminate cash bonds for non-violent minor crimes in Atlanta is moving through the city council.More >
The latest numbers out from the Georgia Department of Labor shows good news for metro Atlanta as 2017 ended with a record-high number of jobs.More >
The latest numbers out from the Georgia Department of Labor shows good news for metro Atlanta as 2017 ended with a record-high number of jobs.More >
When Officer Robert Winkler arrived at the scene of a burning abandoned apartment building, his first instinct was to look for signs of life. Soon, something caught his eye.More >
When Officer Robert Winkler arrived at the scene of a burning abandoned apartment building, his first instinct was to look for signs of life. Soon, something caught his eye.More >
Residents of an Atlanta apartment complex are upset with management after they say a recent change put their security in jeopardy.More >
Residents of an Atlanta apartment complex are upset with management after they say a recent change put their security in jeopardy.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
Three dogs that attacked a 9-year-old in Walton County are now being checked for rabies.More >
Three dogs that attacked a 9-year-old in Walton County are now being checked for rabies.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
Online retailer Amazon is under fire for selling what many people are calling racist t-shirts manufactured by a third party vendor.More >
Online retailer Amazon is under fire for selling what many people are calling racist t-shirts manufactured by a third party vendor.More >