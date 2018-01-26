Teen girl critically injured in shooting passes away at hospital

A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot around 5:30 p.m. at the home on the 4600 block of Greenleaf Circle.

Police say the girl was outside of the home when she was shot. She was taken to Grady Hospital where she later passed away.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

