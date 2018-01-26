Bond hearing scheduled for man charged with concealing death of Chase Massner

Brad Clement, the man charged with concealing the death of Chase Massner, is expected to appear in court Friday morning for a bond hearing.

Not only will Clement's lawyers ask that he be issued a bond, they'll also request certain items from the prosecutors in the way of evidence.

Clement and his lawyers entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance in early January.

Investigators believe Brad Clement buried Massner's body behind a Kennesaw home he once owned. Even though police said all along this was the address where Massner was last seen, K-9 dogs had to be brought in to locate his body.

Massner was an Army veteran, husband and father of two young girls when he disappeared in 2014. His remains were found in 2017 underneath the deck of his residence in Cobb County.

In a 2017 interview with CBS46 News, Clement said he had nothing to do with Massner's disappearance. He also told Chase's mother, Stephany Cadena, the same.

Days later, police would find Clement living in a UHaul truck in a store parking lot. Clement is facing charges of concealing Massner's death, a crime that's punishable by a 1 to 10 year prison sentence.

His bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

