Bond hearing scheduled for man charged with concealing death of Chase Massner

Brad Clement, the man charged with concealing the death of Chase Massner, is expected to appear in court Friday morning for a bond hearing.More >
Two men were arrested after they climbed to the top of a cell phone tower in Acworth and parachuted down.More >
It was January 24, 2009 when a 23-year-old Georgia man was hit by a vehicle while walking home after a night of celebrating with friends.More >
Cobb County commissioners are hoping a proposed one cent sales tax increase will make the county safer.More >
A mother was arrested and charged with murder after police say her 2-year-old child died due to a lethal dose of codeine.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
Three dogs that attacked a 9-year-old in Walton County are now being checked for rabies.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
Online retailer Amazon is under fire for selling what many people are calling racist t-shirts manufactured by a third party vendor.More >
