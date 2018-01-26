Home, vehicle destroyed during fire, neighboring home also damaged

A family of five has been displaced following a fire at their Gwinnett County home on Thursday.

The fire started around 8:50 p.m. at the home on the 1500 block of Hillary Cove Court in Lawrenceville.

When crews arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed. A vehicle in the driveway also caught fire and the heat was so intense, it caused extensive damage to the exterior of a neighboring home.

The family was at home when the fire started and were alerted by the smell of smoke. They tried to extinguish the fire themselves but were unable to. All five made it out of the home safely.

investigators believe the fire started in the garage. No word on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

