Home, vehicle destroyed during fire, neighboring home also damaged

A family of five has been displaced following a fire at their Gwinnett County home on Thursday.More >
A family of five has been displaced following a fire at their Gwinnett County home on Thursday.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
Crews have cleared the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer and train that closed a busy roadway in Gwinnett County for several hours.More >
Crews have cleared the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer and train that closed a busy roadway in Gwinnett County for several hours.More >
Never pay for a job in full before the job is done. A Sugar Hill homeowner hired a mom-and-pop business to build her a fence, and $2,000 later she's got half a fence.More >
Never pay for a job in full before the job is done. A Sugar Hill homeowner hired a mom-and-pop business to build her a fence, and $2,000 later she's got half a fence.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and then leaving the mother of his child naked along a Newton County roadway.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and then leaving the mother of his child naked along a Newton County roadway.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
Officers in Gwinnett County were forced to fatally shoot an armed man who was walking along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early Thursday morning.More >
Three dogs that attacked a 9-year-old in Walton County are now being checked for rabies.More >
Three dogs that attacked a 9-year-old in Walton County are now being checked for rabies.More >
Online retailer Amazon is under fire for selling what many people are calling racist t-shirts manufactured by a third party vendor.More >
Online retailer Amazon is under fire for selling what many people are calling racist t-shirts manufactured by a third party vendor.More >