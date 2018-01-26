Woman carrying toddler son injured fighting off attacker at Woodstock park

A woman is thankful she was able to fight off an attacker who tried to steal her purse at a park in Woodstock on Wednesday.

Aly Capps and her son Kyle were standing next to her vehicle in Dupree Park around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when a man approached them from behind and tried to steal her purse.

Capps told police that a Hispanic male wearing a maroon hoodie tried to grab her purse. She fought him off but sustained injuries to her face in the process.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and tried looking for him with a K9 unit but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Woodstock Police Investigators at 770-592-6030.

