Spaghetti Junction holds top spot among "Top Truck Bottleneck" list

Spaghetti Junction has defended its title as America's worst intersection for truckers after topping the "Top Truck Bottleneck" list again in 2017.

The intersection of I-285 and I-85 in DeKalb County has been named as the most congested bottleneck areas for trucks in America for the third consecutive year.

According to the American Transportation Research Institute, the 2018 Top Truck Bottleneck List assesses the level of truck-oriented congestion at 300 locations on the national highway system.

The ranking is determined by the average speed at the intersection, average peak time speed and average non-peak time speed.

The rest of the top 10 is listed below:

2. Fort Lee, New Jersey: I-95 at SR 4;

3. Chicago: I-290 at I-90/I-94;

4. Atlanta: I-75 at I-285 (North);

5. Los Angeles: SR 60 at SR 57;

6. Boston: I-95 at I-90;

7. Baltimore: I-695 at I-70;

8. Queens, New York: I-495;

9. Cincinnati: I-71 at I-75 and

10. Louisville, Kentucky: I-65 at I-64/I-71

Check out the rest of the top 100

