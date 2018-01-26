Lawrenceville Police searching for serial skimmers

Lawrenceville Police are looking for a man and woman suspected of planting skimming devices on several ATM machines across metro Atlanta over the past month.

The department says the couple has already made off with about $85,000. Surveillance video shows the same couple in the same vehicle hitting several machines during both the day and evening hours.

Police are warning people using ATM's to stay vigilant. Some card users might be worried they'll break a real machine if they check for a skimmer too roughly, but police say, that would be hard to do.

Police say pulling on the card reader should be part of every person's banking or gas pumping routine. Before you put in your card, give a good yank on the area immediately around the slot. If there's a skimmer, you should be able to pull it off with just your hand alone, no tools necessary.

If you're still not sure, look around the immediate area for a camera pointing at the key pad. It's going to be small- a lot smaller than a typical surveillance camera- and it might be hidden in a not so obvious spot.

Identity thieves can use your card numbers a lot more effectively if they also have your pin or the zip code you're typing in, so always cover the pad while you're typing, even if no one else appears to be around.

There are as many different types of card skimmers as machines to blend in with, so there's no one thing to look for. Physically pulling on them is the only way to know for sure.

Anyone with information on these recent crimes is asked to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 770 963-2443.

