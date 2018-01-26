Longtime Atlanta radio personality leaves morning show to join branding company

Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.

"My tenure here at V-103 has been the most fulfilling thing that I could ever have but I have to feel there's something else that I can do," said the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee. "I have done everything I can do in this field. I am telling Atlanta today that I am going to be moving on to something else."

The Campbell High School graduate started his journey in radio in 1991 as an intern at V-103. He moved to overnights then weekends and took a hiatus from Atlanta to do radio in Washington, D.C.

He was morning host at Hot 97.5 (now 107.9) from 1995 until 2003. He then returned to V-103 in 2004 to do afternoons until 2012 when former morning show host Frank Ski left.

"There has only been six morning men in the history of this radio station. Six. And I said when I got here that I wanted to do something that hadn't been done. [That] is having an Atlanta native sit in this chair," said Cameron. "And that's what I did."

Cameron, 52, said he will periodically do radio ad endorsements and he plans to continue his work with the Atlanta Hawks as an announcer at Phillips Arena.

"If I have inspired even a small percentage of people to better yourself than you were before from all my years of being on the radio then I've done my job," said Cameron.

Cameron's last day will be Friday, February 2. His replacement has not yet been announced.

