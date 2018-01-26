'Lion King' to continue following gas leak at Fox Theater - CBS46 News

'Lion King' to continue following gas leak at Fox Theater

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Friday night's performance of "The Lion King" will go on as scheduled following a gas leak that forced the evacuation of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

A construction crew accidentally damaged a gas line outside the venue, according to a spokesperson with the theatre.

The spokesperson says the venue was evacuated as a precaution.

After the line was repaired, fire officials conducted an inspection and re-opened the theatre.

