'Lion King' to continue following gas leak at Fox Theater

Friday night's performance of "The Lion King" will go on as scheduled following a gas leak that forced the evacuation of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

A construction crew accidentally damaged a gas line outside the venue, according to a spokesperson with the theatre.

The spokesperson says the venue was evacuated as a precaution.

After the line was repaired, fire officials conducted an inspection and re-opened the theatre.

