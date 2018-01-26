Brown Boys Lemonade Encourages Kid Entrepreneurship

Brothers Anthony Anderson, 10, and Ja'Den St. Hilaire, 7, have big plans to turn their lemonade business into a thirst-quenching empire. Four years ago, they started a lemonade stand to to make money for video games, and today - are selling it by the gallon.

CBS46 morning anchor Gurvir Dhindsa hangs out with the brothers to find out what makes their story so "Positively Georgia."

