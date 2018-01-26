Proposal for paper ballots over touch screens spark fireworks at Georgia State Capitol

Need an old mattress or broken TV? For the last couple of years, that's what people have been dumping in one of Buckhead's best-known parks.More >
A bill to require a paper ballot system when voting has been introduced in Georgia, and now debate over it is sparking fireworks in another race.More >
Friday night's performance of "The Lion King" will go on as scheduled following a gas leak that forced the evacuation of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who was found naked on the on the side of the road in Newton County.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
A bill to require a paper ballot system when voting has been introduced in Georgia, and now debate over it is sparking fireworks in another race.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has made his voice heard on another issue at the State Capitol -- the state's adoption policy. He's commending the Senate for passing a bill to improve the system, but he warns he has concerns, and he's not the only one.More >
CBS46's Sharon Reed spoke exclusively with Kasim Reed about his time as mayor of Atlanta.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, as aides signaled a greater willingness to work with moderate Democrats on upcoming legislative battles from the budget and tax cuts to health care.More >
While laying out his vision for making America “greater than ever before,” President Donald Trump spoke about his agenda in broad terms. Here are our top four takeaways from the President’s address.More >
