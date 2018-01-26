Proposal for paper ballots over touch screens spark fireworks at Georgia State Capitol

Atlanta Police are investigating after a 4-year-old died while in a tub at a home Saturday night.More >
The new crosswalk came about after years of fighting for it, and the help of students from Morehouse School of Medicine taking it on as a community health class project.More >
The hydrant is on the 700 block of Cumberland Road and serves as least 25 homes.More >
Need an old mattress or broken TV? For the last couple of years, that's what people have been dumping in one of Buckhead's best-known parks.More >
A bill to require a paper ballot system when voting has been introduced in Georgia, and now debate over it is sparking fireworks in another race.More >
Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
It's one of America’s greatest mysteries - what happened to three men after they pulled off the most-daring prison break In 1962.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
A bill has been introduced to make it legal to cultivate it for those who are already allowed to use it in the state for medicinal reasons.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has made his voice heard on another issue at the State Capitol -- the state's adoption policy. He's commending the Senate for passing a bill to improve the system, but he warns he has concerns, and he's not the only one.More >
CBS46's Sharon Reed spoke exclusively with Kasim Reed about his time as mayor of Atlanta.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, as aides signaled a greater willingness to work with moderate Democrats on upcoming legislative battles from the budget and tax cuts to health care.More >
