Better Call Harry gets Buckhead park dumping ground cleaned up

Need an old mattress or broken TV? For the last couple of years, that's what people have been dumping in one of Buckhead's best-known parks.More >
Need an old mattress or broken TV? For the last couple of years, that's what people have been dumping in one of Buckhead's best-known parks.More >
A bill to require a paper ballot system when voting has been introduced in Georgia, and now debate over it is sparking fireworks in another race.More >
A bill to require a paper ballot system when voting has been introduced in Georgia, and now debate over it is sparking fireworks in another race.More >
Friday night's performance of "The Lion King" will go on as scheduled following a gas leak that forced the evacuation of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.More >
Friday night's performance of "The Lion King" will go on as scheduled following a gas leak that forced the evacuation of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.More >
A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.More >
Need an old mattress or broken TV? For the last couple of years, that's what people have been dumping in one of Buckhead's best-known parks.More >
Need an old mattress or broken TV? For the last couple of years, that's what people have been dumping in one of Buckhead's best-known parks.More >
Better Call Harry talks with an unlicensed contractor about a prior job.More >
Better Call Harry talks with an unlicensed contractor about a prior job.More >
Even if you don't have private insurance, you still have options to cover or lower the cost of dental care and treatment. Better Call Harry has this Consumer Reports story.More >
Even if you don't have private insurance, you still have options to cover or lower the cost of dental care and treatment. Better Call Harry has this Consumer Reports story.More >
Never pay for a job in full before the job is done. A Sugar Hill homeowner hired a mom-and-pop business to build her a fence, and $2,000 later she's got half a fence.More >
Never pay for a job in full before the job is done. A Sugar Hill homeowner hired a mom-and-pop business to build her a fence, and $2,000 later she's got half a fence.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.More >
A teenage girl who was critically injured after being shot at a home in southwest Atlanta has died at an area hospital.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who was found naked on the on the side of the road in Newton County.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who was found naked on the on the side of the road in Newton County.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >