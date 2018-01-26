Better Call Harry gets Buckhead park dumping ground cleaned up

Need an old mattress or broken TV? For the last couple of years, that's what people have been dumping in one of Buckhead's best-known parks.

A resident reported it to the city's 311 service line, but when no one responded, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.

Frankie Allen Park sits in the heart of Buckhead off Pharr Road. It's a great place for an afternoon pickup game. The fields are home to Buckhead Baseball. The park dates back to the 1950's, but it's history dates back to the 1800's. There's a historic black cemetery at the front of the park.

It's the destination for dog owners, and is a lovely park, except for one problem. The word is out on the Frankie Allen dumpsters being a great place to clean house.

Tammy Zacks says what's happening here isn't new. She says people started dumping what appears to be apartment leftovers years ago. The dumpsters get emptied, but not the junk around it.

Zacks did what Atlanta residents are supposed to do. She called the city's 311 service line. When no one responded, she called CBS46.

Our go-to is the office of our new Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms. For the mayor's first 100 days, here's an opportunity to shine.

In January's sub-20 temperatures, the mayor's office dispatched a crew to remove the junk. We suggested locking up the dumpsters. Officials with the mayor's office say they will keep an eye on the situation.

I encourage all of you to use the city's 311 number first. If you get nowhere, you can email me at BetterCallHarry@cbs46.com.

