Power restored in Norcross

By WGCL Digital Team
NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) -

Norcross Power crews quickly worked to restore service following a Saturday morning power outage.

The outage impacted customers in the North Peachtree and Langford Road area.

Residents still experiencing issues should call Norcross Police Department at (770) 448-2111.

