Watershed replacing fire hydrant on Cumberland Road

By WGCL Digital Team
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Residents will temporarily be without water as crews work to replace a fire hydrant on Cumberland Road.

The hydrant is located on the 700 block of Cumberland Road and serves as least 25 homes.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area.

