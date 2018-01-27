GSU scientists working on new flu vaccine - CBS46 News

GSU scientists working on new flu vaccine

By Bobeth Yates, Reporter
ATLANTA

Scientists at Georgia State University say they’ve developed a universal vaccine to fight Influenza A.

It’s being tested right now on mice.

The bad news, it won’t be ready in time to help people this year.

