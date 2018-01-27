Police: Burned body found in northeast Atlanta

Atlanta Police and Firefighters were responding to a brush fire when they located the body of a deceased male Friday evening.

Police say the body of a man in his mid to late fifties was found on the 2400 block of Camelia Lane.

The body sustained burns, but a cause of death has not been determined.

At this time, authorities do not suspect foul play.

