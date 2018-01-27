Police: 4-year-old accidentally drowns in tub

Atlanta Police are investigating after a 4-year-old died while in a tub at a home Saturday night.

The incident occurred at home in the 700 block of Garibaldi Street.

Preliminary information states the toddler fell while in the bath tub and became unresponsive. She was transported to Hughes Spaulding where she later died.

CBS46 is continuing to gather details. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

