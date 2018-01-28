Gunman shot and killed after shooting at several people

Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.More >
Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
A violent encounter in a classroom was caught on camera with one student attacking another.More >
Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing two Georgia Tech students at an off-campus apartment in Atlantic Station Wednesday night.More >
Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing two Georgia Tech students at an off-campus apartment in Atlantic Station Wednesday night.More >
Residents in Buckhead are on high alert after a series of violent robberies over the past few days.More >
Residents in Buckhead are on high alert after a series of violent robberies over the past few days.More >
Two men were arrested after they climbed to the top of a cell phone tower in Acworth and parachuted down.More >
Two men were arrested after they climbed to the top of a cell phone tower in Acworth and parachuted down.More >
Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.More >
Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.More >
Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who was found naked on the on the side of the road in Newton County.More >
Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who was found naked on the on the side of the road in Newton County.More >
Spaghetti Junction has defended its title as America's worst intersection for truckers after topping the "Top Truck Bottleneck" list again in 2017.More >
Spaghetti Junction has defended its title as America's worst intersection for truckers after topping the "Top Truck Bottleneck" list again in 2017.More >
DeKalb County may follow Atlanta's lead in the punishment handed down for possession of marijuana.More >
DeKalb County may follow Atlanta's lead in the punishment handed down for possession of marijuana.More >
Saving lives is no easy task for an animal shelter faced with an overcrowding issue. But in DeKalb County, they've made it their mission to save every animal if they can.More >
Saving lives is no easy task for an animal shelter faced with an overcrowding issue. But in DeKalb County, they've made it their mission to save every animal if they can.More >
Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >
Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.More >
Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
Longtime Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron surprised his listeners Friday morning with an unexpected announcement that he would be leaving his show on V-103 to join Atlanta branding firm Rakanter.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a 4-year-old died while in a tub at a home Saturday night.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a 4-year-old died while in a tub at a home Saturday night.More >