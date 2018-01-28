Man fatally shot outside of College Park night club

Atlanta Police say two men got into a heated argument inside a College Park night club which lead to both men being escorted outside.

Police say one of the men began firing a gun into the air and then at the building.

Mathias Moreland, 31, was shot in the head and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.