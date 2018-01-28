Elderly Riverdale man who went missing after leaving residence has been found

An elderly man who went missing after leaving his home has been found. Carose Carter was found in good health according to authorities.

MISSING

Authorities in Riverdale need the public's help locating an elderly man that went missing from his home January 27.

Carose Carter, 74, is approximately 5’8 in height, 190 lbs, brown eyes, with a gray colored afro. Carter has a scar on the back of his neck, just below his hair line and a surgical scar on his chest.

Carter suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing a dark blue suit jacket, green shirt, and dark blue suit pants.

He was last seen driving a silver in color 2009 Mazda 6 bearing Georgia Tag: BVP2671. He was heading to QuikTrip located at 7350 S.R. Hwy 85, Riverdale, Georgia 30274.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carter, please contact 911 or the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5423.

