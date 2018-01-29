CAU holds tribute in honor of Amanda Davis

Mathias Moreland, 31, was shot in the head and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.More >
Mathias Moreland, 31, was shot in the head and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.More >
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
Officers are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor and why the gun was revealed at the party.More >
Officers are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor and why the gun was revealed at the party.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A 3-year-old child injured and transported to a local hospital due to a head injury has died.More >
A 3-year-old child injured and transported to a local hospital due to a head injury has died.More >