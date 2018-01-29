CAU holds tribute in honor of Amanda Davis

The women of Clark Atlanta University spent their Saturday in Roswell volunteering and sorting clothing at the Foster Care Support Foundation during the first-ever Amanda Davis Day of Service.

Amanda Davis, who spent nearly 30 years in broadcasting in Atlanta and the last two anchoring here at CBS46 News, passed away in late December after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

On Sunday, the women of Clark Atlanta worked to honor and continue Amanda's legacy. They're turning a warehouse into a prom store.

They collected make-up, dresses and many more items necessary for a perfect prom. Next month, young ladies in foster care will come here to shop for prom dresses, shoes and much more in the event known as "Prom-A-Palooza."

"She (Amanda) was a pillar when it came to serving the community and working with foster children," said Tami Baber-Reed, a member of the women of Clark Atlanta.

The Prom-A-Palooza giveaway happens February 18.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.