Police investigating after woman found dead on street in Atlanta

Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman's body was found in the street in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

The body was found around 2 a.m. under the I-20 overpass near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Anderson Avenue.

It is unclear if the woman was struck and killed by a vehicle or if she fell off an overpass from I-20.

Her identity has not been released but police believe she was in her late 30's to early 40's.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

