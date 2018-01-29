Three hospitalized following triple shooting in Decatur

Three men were hospitalized overnight after all were shot during a confrontation at a home in Decatur early Monday morning.

The shootings happened around 12:45 a.m. at the home on the 2800 block of Monterey Drive.

Police say three men were at the home when another man showed up. An argument ensued and shots were fired. Two of the men already inside the home and the man who showed up later were all shot.

One of the men is in serious condition at Grady Hospital while the others are in stable. All three are expected to survive.

