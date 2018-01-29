U.S. Marshals searching for inmate who escaped from hospital

The U.S. Marshals are searching for an escaped inmate who's still on the loose after taking off from Grady Memorial Hospital following a treatment Saturday morning.

East Point Police transported the inmate to the hospital, but have not released information on the escapee, telling CBS46 News that they don't want to jeopardize search efforts of the U.S. Marshals.

The identity of the escapee has not been released.

CBS46 is working to obtain more information and will provide updates as new details are learned.

