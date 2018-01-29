Stone Mountain native wins big at Grammys

The confederate monument in Decatur will be removed, but county leaders don't know where to put it yet.More >
When CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy’s mother Janice was diagnosed in 2010 with a rare degenerative brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, he knew he had to do something.More >
Stone Mountain native Donald Glover, better known in the music world as "Childish Gambino" is celebrating after taking home some hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards in New York City.More >
Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.More >
Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping, beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, who was found naked on the on the side of the road in Newton County.More >
Mathias Moreland, 31, was shot in the head and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
