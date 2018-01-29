Stone Mountain native wins big at Grammys

Stone Mountain native Donald Glover, better known in the music world as "Childish Gambino" is celebrating after taking home some hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards in New York City.

Glover won the best traditional R&B performance for his song "Redbone". He was also nominated for record of the year, R&B song of the year, best urban album and best album of the year.

Glover's musical talents began in the hallways of the DeKalb School of the Arts in Decatur. Jeff "Mongo" Nealer was his teacher for about four years. He says of the 200 students in the program, Glover was a rising star.

Being a member of the drama ensemble, he'd kick it out on stage," said Nealer. "It was there. The ferociousness, the power and the desire to get out there and entertain."

Glover's former math teacher, Lori Holland, isn't surprised her famed student is speeding down the road to stardom. But she says she is surprised by his musical career, saying she never saw much of the "Childish Gambino" in high school. Holland says she thought he'd be a great actor.

"That's when I saw how good he was at improvisation," said Holland. "You think he's a good actor, his improvisation is phenomenal. He is hilarious."

Holland doesn't get to talk to him often but keeps in touch with his father, Donald Glover Sr. She says everyone is proud of his success, especially current DSA students who are following in his footsteps.

WATCH Glover (Childish Gambino's) performance at the Grammys

Childish Gambino's Grammy performance. pic.twitter.com/JeuFNjILOW — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 29, 2018

