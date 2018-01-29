Vehicle fire snarls traffic on I-85

A vehicle has forced the closure of 2 of 4 lanes on NB I-85 in Fulton County and has caused a huge backup in the area.

The closure is near the Jonesboro Road exit. GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 9:30 a.m.

It is unclear if any injuries were sustained.

