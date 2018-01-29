Police searching for three juveniles believed to be traveling together

Police in Cherokee County are asking for the community's help in locating three girls who haven't been seen since Saturday night.

The department says 16 year-old Ariel Watkins, and 15 year-olds Janiya Stoudimire and Jamiya Cox were last seen around 7:30 p.m. near a subdivision on Sam Nelson Road and Canyon Ridge Trail in Canton.

Watkins is described as a black female standing around 5'1" and weighing about 118 pounds. She has bright red and black hair.

Stoudimire is described as a black female, standing about 5'1" and weighing about 109 pounds with black hair.

Jamiya Cox is described as a black female, standing about 5'3" and weighing about 103 pounds. She also has black hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these girls, you're asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.