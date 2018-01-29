Prepaid debit cards: Are they right for your teen? - CBS46 News

Prepaid debit cards: Are they right for your teen?

You can give your teenager some experience with using plastic without going the credit card route. Many parents are looking into prepaid debit cards for teens. Better Call Harry shows you how they work.

