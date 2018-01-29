Backlash surrounding one of Atlanta's popular gay bars continues

Burkhart's in Midtown suddenly closed it's doors after alleged racist rants made by the owner began circulating on Facebook.

“They are just trying to smoke and mirror the whole thing and just trying to mislead the public, ” said Alissah Brooks. Brooks is among the entertainers who once worked at Burkhart’s Pub. Earlier this month Burkhart's former owner Palmer Marsh came under fire for making alleged racist comments on Facebook some dating back to 2015 referring to president Obama using the n word and another saying the south should have won.

The community backlash resulted in the club being sold to a manager working at the location but Brooks says the new owners are no better.

“They all share the same values. The manager and his boyfriend both live with the owners in their basement so it’s not just the owners it’s also rooted through the staff,” added Brooks.

Saturday about 200 people gathered to discuss the issue and try to find solutions.

“We’ve come together and basically said that certain behavior is unacceptable so today is a positive meeting to discuss a few different outcomes, “ said organizer James Yancey.

Yancey adds while it is important to not support certain beliefs he wants to insure the community and the entertainers who frequent the poplar spot are not left high and dry. “It had one of the most diverse clienteles in terms of race and ages and backgrounds, so that spot and that audience, we want to make sure they have a home."

CBS46 reached out to Burhart's for comment but did not get a response. Saturday's meeting of entertainers and community members is set to be just one of many because the group says they will be getting together in the future in hopes of coming up with a long term solution.

