Masked gunmen shoot victim at intersection

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near North Avenue that left one man injured.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Danielsville Road and Fowler Drive at 12:30 a.m.

The victim told police he was at the intersection when two black men wearing masks pulled up alongside him.

The suspects opened fire as the light turned green.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm. He was unable to provide police with a description of the suspects and vehicle.

