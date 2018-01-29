CBS46 reporter's charity surprises researcher

When CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy’s mother Janice was diagnosed in 2010 with a rare degenerative brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, he knew he had to do something.

PSP was slowly taking away his mother’s basic bodily functions. She would gradually lose the ability to walk, talk, swallow, and balance.

“It was really difficult to watch her go through it, and she never complained once,” Murphy said.

He realized that being a journalist on television gave him somewhat of a platform, so he decided he’d use it to raise awareness and raise money for research.

Murphy created a charity called Miracle for Mom, which quickly raised tens of thousands of dollars.

His mother was able to see the fruits of her son’s efforts before she passed away in 2014.

Soon, Miracle for Mom gained 501(c)(3) status and continued to raise funds through charity golf and bowling tournaments.

On Monday, Murphy and the charity’s board members presented a check to the team at Emory Brain Health Center. The money will go toward research spearheaded by Dr. Stewart Factor, the Emory professor who diagnosed Murphy’s mother.

“I didn’t know this was coming, so this is great,” said Factor, adding that the funds will make a huge difference in finding a cure for degenerative brain diseases like PSP, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and ALS.

“We’re trying to figure out what the physiology is so that we can actually come up with rational treatments for things that are just not treatable right now,” said Factor. “I can see this money being used for all of that and more.”

Miracle for Mom doesn’t just stop at research. It’s also helping families who are struggling right now.

“We just helped (Smyrna resident) Jan Overstreet with a motorized wheelchair,” said Murphy. “She’s unable to walk, and now she can get around and carry on with her life the best that she possibly can.”

When asked if his mother would be proud, Murphy said, “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about her, and I think she’s really happy today.”

