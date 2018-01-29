Flu epidemic moves Grady to open the nation's first ever mobile - CBS46 News

Flu epidemic moves Grady to open the nation's first ever mobile emergency unit

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

As the flu epidemic continues to plague Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital is responding by setting up a mobile ER unit to assist the growing number of patients.

A Grady official says the emergency department is seeing historic levels of patients exhibiting flu or flu-like illness.

Doctors will begin seeing patients at the mobile unit on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46