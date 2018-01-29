Flu epidemic prompts Atlanta hospital to open nation's first mobile emergency unit

Daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. patrons can get a free ride, valued at $10 both ways, to and from the Five Points and King Memorial MARTA stations. Zoo Atlanta Vice President of Marketing Tracy Lott says the partnership is about providing guests a cost-effective alternative to driving to the Zoo. “Guest experience and convenience are very important to us, and as a conservation organization, we welcome every opportunity to encourage alternative transportation,” said Lott. Pa...More >
A Grady official says the emergency department is seeing historic levels of patients exhibiting flu or flu-like illness.More >
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced that the city will be stepping up its efforts against human trafficking and a cabinet-level position has been created to assist in the fight.More >
A new law being considered in South Fulton would give mothers and fathers of juvenile delinquents a $100 fine, up to 30 days in jail, and a misdemeanor on their criminal history that says "Unaccountable Parent."More >
Grady Healthcare System is adding to it's ability to treat patients due to an increase in the number of people visiting the hospital.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Stone Mountain native Donald Glover, better known in the music world as "Childish Gambino" is celebrating after taking home some hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards in New York City.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
