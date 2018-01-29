Women found shot to death in her bedroom

The body of a deceased 22-year-old woman was discovered Monday in an Athens residence.

Police say Jennifer Jacobs suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was discovered lying in her bedroom at a home on Sartian Drive.

Police say Jacob’s boyfriend and another person were in the home at the time of the death.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the victim’s death.

