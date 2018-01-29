Grady Healthcare to add mobile emergency department

Grady Healthcare System is adding to it's ability to treat patients due to an increase in the number of people visiting the hospital.

On an average Grady ER sees 300 to 400 patients a day. Just last week they had more than 500 patients come into the hospital. The new mobile unit the hospital has added will help doctors see these patients and help them get the treatment they need.

"This is really just an expansion or additional treatment area for our emergency department. So we will have them brought over here. It will be staffed with our physicians and nurses and we'll take care of them," said Dr. Hany Atallah.

Atallah, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at Grady, tells CBS46 the Mobile ER is called Carolinas MED-1. It;s the only one of its kind in the nation right now. It's a 53 foot trailer that is a hospital on wheels.

Inside there are 14 beds for treating patients.

"We think we can get around 100 to 150 patients a day through these 14 beds," said Attallah.

The patients that are least sick and can walk will be brought to MED-1 and treated by doctors and nurses. The most severe patients will still be seen inside the hospital.

"With the overcrowding it's been a challenge. We've continued to provide the state of the art care we provide every day we just want to be able to have more space to be able to do that and provide that care in a more timely fashion than we've been able to," said Atallah.

Grady is leasing the mobile unit for at least a month but that could be extended if necessary.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.